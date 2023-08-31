Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2023, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) reported revenue of $731.63 million, up 36.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $725.44 million, representing a surprise of +0.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +32.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CrowdStrike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR): $2,930,000 compared to the $2,933,336 average estimate based on 11 analysts.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $689.97 million versus $683.93 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.3% change.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $41.65 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $40.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.9%.
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross profit: $550.38 million compared to the $540.49 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Non-GAAP professional services gross profit: $17.79 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $17.69 million.
  • GAAP professional services gross profit: $12.04 million versus $14.84 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • GAAP subscription gross profit: $536.67 million versus $529.13 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of CrowdStrike have returned -11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

