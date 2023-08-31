See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Investor (BIAFX - Free Report) has a 0.69% expense ratio and 0.43% management fee. BIAFX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With yearly returns of 12.11% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Fidelity Advisor Mega Cap Stock A (FGTAX - Free Report) : 0.9% expense ratio and 0.42% management fee. FGTAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 12.32% over the last five years, FGTAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock B (MIGBX - Free Report) : 1.46% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIGBX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 12.89%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.