Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Okta (OKTA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended July 2023, Okta (OKTA - Free Report) reported revenue of $556 million, up 23.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to -$0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $534.06 million, representing a surprise of +4.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +47.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Okta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross margin- Subscription: 77% compared to the 80.99% average estimate based on 11 analysts.
  • Gross margin- Professional services and other: -49% compared to the -3.82% average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Remaining performance obligations: $3.03 billion compared to the $3 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO): $1.77 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total Customers: 18400 versus 18481.25 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • TTM Dollar Based Net Retention Rate: 115% versus 115.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $542 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $517.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $14 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $16.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Okta here>>>

Shares of Okta have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Okta, Inc. (OKTA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise