Compared to Estimates, Campbell (CPB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Campbell Soup (CPB - Free Report) reported $2.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.06 billion, representing a surprise of +0.52%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Campbell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Meals and Beverages: $936 million compared to the $930.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- Snacks: $1.13 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
  • Operating income- Meals and Beverages: $132 million compared to the $155.63 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating income- Snacks: $158 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $161.35 million.
  • Operating income- Corporate: -$17 million compared to the -$74.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Campbell have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

