Dollar General (DG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Dollar General (DG - Free Report) reported $9.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $2.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.93 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.49, the EPS surprise was -14.46%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dollar General performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same store sales growth: 0.1% compared to the 0.87% average estimate based on 21 analysts.
  • Ending store count: 19488 compared to the 19528.7 average estimate based on 20 analysts.
  • Total selling square footage: 146.42 Msq ft versus the 20-analyst average estimate of 145.97 Msq ft.
  • New store openings: 427 versus the 19-analyst average estimate of 248.21.
  • Store closings: 43 compared to the 15.44 average estimate based on 18 analysts.
  • Net Sales Per Store: $0.50 million compared to the $0.51 million average estimate based on 14 analysts.
  • Net sales per square foot: $66.90 compared to the $68.28 average estimate based on 13 analysts.
  • Net Sales by category- Consumables: $7.92 billion versus $8.06 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
  • Net Sales by category- Seasonal: $1.08 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
  • Net Sales by category- Home products: $516.65 million compared to the $552.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales by category- Apparel: $281.75 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $287.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.
Shares of Dollar General have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

