Caleres Inc. (CAL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Caleres Inc. (CAL - Free Report) reported $695.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.8%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $704 million, representing a surprise of -1.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Caleres Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Famous Footwear: $414.24 million versus $409.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Brand Portfolio: $300.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $317.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
  • Net Sales- Eliminations and Other: -$19.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$22.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.
  • Gross profit / (loss)- Brand Portfolio: $124.12 million compared to the $128.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit / (loss)- Famous Footwear: $191.48 million versus $190.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Caleres Inc. here>>>

Shares of Caleres Inc. have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

