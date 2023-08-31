Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hormel (HRL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hormel Foods (HRL - Free Report) reported $2.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.3%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was -2.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hormel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Volume - Retail: 748.15 Mlbs compared to the 742.83 Mlbs average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Volume - Total: 1094.52 Mlbs compared to the 1091.99 Mlbs average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Volume - International: 90.55 Mlbs versus 83.88 Mlbs estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Volume - Foodservice: 255.82 Mlbs versus 265.28 Mlbs estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Retail: $1.89 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- International: $180.61 million compared to the $204.32 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Foodservice: $890.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $933.53 million.
  • Segment Profit- Foodservice: $146.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $139.44 million.
  • Segment Profit- International: $12.22 million versus $22.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- Retail: $151.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $164.98 million.
Shares of Hormel have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

