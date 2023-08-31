Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 31, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ((HPE - Free Report) ) jumped 3.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share.
  • PVH Corp.’s ((PVH - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.98 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 per share.
  • Shares of American Woodmark Corporation ((AMWD - Free Report) ) rose 3.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.78 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 per share.
  • Mastercard Incorporated’s ((MA - Free Report) ) shares gained 0.6% on reports that the company was planning to increase its credit card fees.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Mastercard Incorporated (MA) - free report >>

PVH Corp. (PVH) - free report >>

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) - free report >>

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) - free report >>

Published in

computers consumer-discretionary finance