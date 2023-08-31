We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alkermes (ALKS) Grants Teva License to Market Generic Drug
Alkermes Plc (ALKS - Free Report) announced entering into negotiations with Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (TEVA - Free Report) to settle the ongoing patent litigation between the parties in the U.S. District Court regarding Vivitrol (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension).
Per the terms of the settlement agreement, Alkermes has granted Teva a license to market a generic version of Vivitrol in the United States from Jan 15, 2027, or earlier under certain customary circumstances.
Both parties refrained from sharing additional details regarding the terms of the agreement. However, ALKS and TEVA are required to submit the agreement to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice for review.
Shares of Alkermes swiftly climbed 7.1% in the last trading session, depicting the investors’ positive mindset about the resolution of the dispute. Year to date, shares of ALKS have gained 11.4% against the industry’s 11.8% fall.
Alkermes brought the matter regarding the breach of the patent for Vivitrol to court in September 2020. This action was taken after a notice from Teva for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) seeking FDA approval of a generic version of Vivitrol in the United States, before the expiration of Alkermes’ U.S. patent for Vivitrol, which is valid through 2029.
ALKS’ Vivitrol first received FDA approval in 2006 for the treatment of alcohol dependence. Consequently, in 2010, the drug’s indication was expanded to also treat and prevent relapse after patients with opioid dependence have undergone detoxification treatment.
