Why Primo (PRMW) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.
Primo in Focus
Based in Tampa, Primo (PRMW - Free Report) is in the Utilities sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -1.22%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.16 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.08%. In comparison, the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield is 2.02%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.65%.
In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.32 is up 14.3% from last year. Primo has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 5.49%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Primo's current payout ratio is 51%. This means it paid out 51% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Earnings growth looks solid for PRMW for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $0.80 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 19.40%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.
For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, PRMW is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).