We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stride (LRN) Unveils New Content Options With Wonder Media
Stride, Inc. (LRN - Free Report) unveiled new content options that feature animations with relatable characters and interactive lessons, fulfilling its commitment to deliver an engaging, standards-aligned curriculum for K-12 students.
LRN has curated collections of diverse video content and interactive lessons in its Stride Learning Hub in collaboration with Wonder Media. Wonder Media is a mission-driven production company that creates and produces animated stories for children, tweens and teens. Stride’s teachers can select resources from the Wonder Media collection as per the learner’s specific needs and preferences.
Stride’s Price Performance
Shares of Stride have risen by 33.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Schools industry’s growth of 15.8%.
Stride is witnessing consistent strength in its Career Learnings segment, thanks to its growth strategy. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, total enrollment in this segment grew by 56.3% from the prior-year quarter to 65,500 students. Revenue per enrollment in Career Learning increased 9.7% from the year-ago period to $2,389.
On the other hand, revenue per enrollment in General Education increased 8.3% from the year-ago period to $2,455 but total enrollment dropped 19% year over year to 110,600 students.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
LRN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some top-ranked stocks in the same space are:
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (ORN - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORN’s current year sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates rises of 30.1% and 53%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO - Free Report) flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRDO’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 1.1% and 15.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.1%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRA’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates gains of 4.9% and 27.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.