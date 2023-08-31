Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dell Technologies (DELL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2023, Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) reported revenue of $22.93 billion, down 13.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.74, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was +53.98%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dell Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group: $12.94 billion compared to the $12.11 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.5% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group: $8.46 billion versus $7.35 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.3% change.
  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer: $2.39 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage: $4.19 billion compared to the $3.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial: $10.55 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.92 billion.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking: $4.27 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.39 billion.
  • Operating Income- Client Solutions Group: $969 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $806.76 million.
  • Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group: $1.05 billion versus $719.31 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Dell Technologies have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

