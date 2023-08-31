We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lululemon (LULU) Q2 Earnings
Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) reported $2.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.2%. EPS of $2.68 for the same period compares to $2.20 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion, representing a surprise of +1.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.53.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Lululemon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Lululemon here>>>
- Total Comparable Sales(Change in constant dollars): 13% compared to the 11.18% average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Total stores: 672 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 670.
- Comparable Store Sales(Change in constant dollars): 9% versus 10.59% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total Gross Square Footage: 2691 Ksq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2688.56 Ksq ft.
- Revenues- Canada: $294.85 million versus $296.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
- Revenues- United States: $1.42 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Outside of North America: $211.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $282.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.1%.
- Revenues- Direct to consumer: $893.67 million versus $876.24 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.3% change.
- Revenues- Company-operated stores: $1.10 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.5% change.
- Revenues- Other: $218.55 million versus $211.17 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.
- Net Revenue by Category- Other categories: $282.12 million versus $238.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Revenue by Category- Men's product: $530.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $525.38 million.
Shares of Lululemon have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.