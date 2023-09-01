Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 1st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG - Free Report) is an investment management company for the cannabis industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) is a company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Alico, Inc. (ALCO - Free Report) is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.2% downward over the last 60 days.

