Williams-Sonoma Inc. ( WSM Quick Quote WSM - Free Report) reported mixed results in second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jul 30, 2023). Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. The metrics declined year over year. The downside was primarily due to the increasing promotional environment and softening industry metrics. WSM anticipates fiscal 2023 net revenues to decline between 5% and 10%. The company now expects its operating margin to be 15-16% versus earlier expectations of 14-15%. Builders FirstSource ( BLDR Quick Quote BLDR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 results wherein earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has exceeded expectations, thanks to a more stable housing environment, a strong value-added product portfolio and the positive impact of operational initiatives implemented in recent years. However, on a year-over-year basis, the results were hampered by declining single-family starts and commodity deflation. Darden Restaurants, Inc. ( DRI Quick Quote DRI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. For fiscal 2023, DRI expects sales to be approximately $11.5-$11.6 billion. Same-restaurant sales in fiscal 2024 are anticipated in the range of 2.5-3.5%. EPS from continuing operations is anticipated in the band of $8.55-$8.85. Its mid-point of $8.7 is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.73.
GMS's Q1 Earnings Match, Net Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Down
Zacks Rank & Recent Releases
GMS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
