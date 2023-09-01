We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Soft Demand Prompts UPS to Offer Early Retirement to Pilots
Per a Reuters report, United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) has offered early retirement to some pilots. The move is aimed to reduce labor costs as the package delivery firm struggles with a decline in demand scenario. The weak freight market has hurt overall volumes.
At present, UPS employs around 3,400 pilots. The company expects 167 pilots to accept this voluntary retirement offer. The separation scheme is quite lucrative as it includes cash as well as healthcare-related benefits. This is, in fact, the first time since 2010 that UPS has decided to reduce employments of its pilots. In 2010, UPS had furloughed 109 pilots, per the report mentioned above.
We remind investors that in August, while releasing second-quarter 2023 results, management trimmed its current-year revenue outlook. UPS now expects 2023 revenues to be around $93 billion (prior view: $97 billion). Management cited costs associated with the labor deal, inked with 330,000 unionized workers, and declining package volumes induced by labor negotiations as reasons for lowering the outlook.
Due to these headwinds, UPS shares have declined 2.6% year to date compared with its industry’s 10.3% growth.
