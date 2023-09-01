We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
WEX Stock Gains 11.2% in the Past Three Months: Here's How
WEX Inc. (WEX - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run over the past three months. The stock has rallied 11.2% compared with the 7.5% rise of the industry it belongs to and the 5% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Reasons for the Upside
WEX’s top line continues to grow organically, driven by its extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategic revenue generation efforts. Robust demand for its payment processing, account servicing and transaction processing services, along with operational efficiency, has helped WEX achieve solid revenue growth.
The company’s strategic acquisitions complement its organic growth by contributing to revenues, adding differentiation to its products and service offerings and enhancing scalability. We remain optimistic about organic growth opportunities across each of its segments and expect revenue growth to be around 6.3% in 2023.
The 2021 acquisition of benefitexpress has expanded WEX’s offerings in benefits administration by bringing in a complementary suite of solutions to its Health offerings.
Favourable Estimate Revisions
The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Eight estimates for 2023 have moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has increased 1.6%.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
WEX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
