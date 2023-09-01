We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
First Solar (FSLR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, First Solar (FSLR - Free Report) closed at $186.37, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had lost 3.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.63%.
First Solar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, First Solar is projected to report earnings of $2.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 613.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $973.39 million, up 54.77% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.60 per share and revenue of $3.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1953.66% and +34.17%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% higher within the past month. First Solar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that First Solar has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.33 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.56, which means First Solar is trading at a discount to the group.
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow FSLR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.