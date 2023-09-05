We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Buys Shares From Emergent Fidelity
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) announced that it purchased all 55,273,469 shares originally acquired by Emergent Fidelity Technologies, Ltd. The purchase was made for $605.6 million or $10.96 per share.
On Aug 30, Robinhood Markets entered a share purchase agreement with the United States Marshal Service, for and on behalf of the United States, to purchase the above-mentioned shares. The transaction was closed on Aug 31.
Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX crypto exchange, owned the Robinhood Markets stock through his Emergent Fidelity fund before they were seized and transferred to the custody of the United States. Robinhood Markets announced plans to buy back the stock on Feb 8, following the investment firm filing for bankruptcy.
The share purchase highlights the board of directors and management team’s confidence in their business. The move will help Robinhood Markets deliver shareholder value.
Per management, “We are happy to have completed the purchase of these shares and look forward to executing on our growth plans on behalf of our customers and shareholders.”
Recently, in an effort to expand its exposure toward cryptocurrencies, Robinhood Marketshas added wallet support for Bitcoin and Dogecoin.
Earlier, the Robinhood wallet — a multi-chain, self-custody and Web3 wallet — was restricted to sending and receiving tokens built on the Ethereum blockchain only. However, as customers asked for more assets on more chains, Robinhood Markets decided to expand its product offerings. Per the company, now all users of the Robinhood Markets wallet can send and receive Bitcoin and Dogecoin.
Over the past six months, shares of Robinhood Markets have gained 14.3% against the 10.6% decline of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, HOOD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
