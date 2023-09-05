Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. ( SBH Quick Quote SBH - Free Report) is focused on its strategic initiatives, including innovations. Moving along these lines, the company unveiled the third extension to the bondbar product line. The line of bonding solutions, which was first launched in October 2022, was very well received. With the latest expansion, SBH is reinventing hair color and care. In addition, the company is introducing four new bonding products, which include a first-to-market shampoo and three versatile styling items. Management highlighted that the full bondbar line is now available online and in-store. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research What Else Should You Know?
Sally Beauty's (SBH) Latest Product Launch to Drive Growth
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH - Free Report) is focused on its strategic initiatives, including innovations. Moving along these lines, the company unveiled the third extension to the bondbar product line. The line of bonding solutions, which was first launched in October 2022, was very well received.
With the latest expansion, SBH is reinventing hair color and care. In addition, the company is introducing four new bonding products, which include a first-to-market shampoo and three versatile styling items. Management highlighted that the full bondbar line is now available online and in-store.
What Else Should You Know?
The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company recently announced the launch of Happy Beauty Co. This unique new retail store concept brings an engaging beauty experience to market with a value price point offering. Happy Beauty offers quality beauty at great prices in an accessible, fun and expressive environment. With a strong product and brand development record, the company is exercising this muscle to bring to its customers compelling value alternatives to well-known premium-priced products.
The company is focused on its three key strategic initiatives, which include enhancing customer centricity, growing high-margin-owned brands and carrying out innovations while increasing the efficiency of operations and optimizing its capabilities.
About customer-centric efforts, SBH is focused on acquiring new customers via marketing programs, differentiated product offerings and its strategic initiatives. In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company had 17 million active loyalty members at Sally U.S. and Canada, reflecting 78% of its sales. In addition, the company’s rewards credit card at Beauty Systems Group (BSG) represented 9% of sales in the fiscal third quarter.
Furthermore, Sally Beauty has made several efforts to augment its robust omni-channel platform. Global e-commerce sales rose 3% to $83 million at constant currency, reflecting 8.9% of consolidated net sales in third-quarter fiscal 2023. In the first half of fiscal 2023, Sally Beauty launched Klarna on its e-commerce site. With this launch, customers can avail the buy-now-pay-later option. This will drive higher average order value and attract new and younger customers to Sally.
Focusing on customer-friendly launches, evident from the recent bondbar product line and the other upsides, continue to drive SBH’s growth.
SBH’s stock has dropped 9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 1.6%.
