Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 5, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s ((LULU - Free Report) ) shares climbed 6% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.68, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53.  
  • Dell Technologies Inc. ((DELL - Free Report) ) shares soared 21.3% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.74, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13.
  • Shares of MongoDB Inc. ((MDB - Free Report) ) surged 3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.93, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45.  
  • Shares of Nutanix Inc. ((NTNX - Free Report) ) jumped 12.2% after the company posted fourth quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.24, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15. 

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) - free report >>

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) - free report >>

Nutanix (NTNX) - free report >>

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) - free report >>

Published in

computers consumer-discretionary internet