Delta (DAL) to Expand in Asia Through Honolulu-Tokyo Route
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) is set to begin non-stop daily service between Tokyo Haneda International Airport and Honolulu International Airport starting from Oct 28, 2023.
This route marks Delta’s first service between Haneda and Honolulu, following the relocation of its Tokyo operations from Narita Airport to Haneda in March 2020. The launch was, however, postponed due to the pandemic.
Delta's Managing Director and president – Japan, Victor Osumi, stated, “As travel demand gradually recovers in Japan, we decided to add the new Honolulu service to our HND network. Our commitment to both markets remains strong. Customers will enjoy more options and destinations from Haneda, with Delta's unparalleled premium experience on the ground and in the air.”
Delta is gearing up to offer its customers an upgraded travel experience. Comforts start from enhanced Boeing 767-300 aircraft featuring Delta cabin experiences to fully flat-bed seats in Delta One to Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
DAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are GATX Corporation (GATX - Free Report) and Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) .
GATX, which presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has strengthened its railcar leasing operations. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
For third-quarter and 2023, GATX’s earnings are expected to register 36.6% and 14.3% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.
Triton, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, is benefiting from its consistent efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
Triton has an impressive liquidity position. Its current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was 3.83 at the end of second-quarter 2023. A current ratio of more than 1 often indicates that the company will be easily paying off its short-term obligations.