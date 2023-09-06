Back to top

Compared to Estimates, HealthEquity (HQY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2023, HealthEquity (HQY - Free Report) reported revenue of $243.55 million, up 18.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $238.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +12.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HealthEquity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total HSA Assets: $23.20 billion versus $23.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • HSAs Accounts: 8.16 million compared to the 8.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total HSA investments: $9.18 billion versus $8.61 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Service revenue: $105.72 million compared to the $108.88 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Custodial revenue: $98.92 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $86.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50.8%.
  • Revenue- Interchange revenue: $38.91 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $40.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
Shares of HealthEquity have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

