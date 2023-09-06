Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN - Free Report) is a healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) is a company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 60 days.

CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK - Free Report) is a bank holding company for CFBank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 60 days.

