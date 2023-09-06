AeroVironment (AVAV) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

AeroVironment( AVAV Quick Quote AVAV - Free Report) delivered earnings per share (EPS) of $1 for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents per share by 150%. The company reported a significant improvement from a loss of 8 cents in the prior-year period. Total Revenues
The company’s net sales increased 40% year over year to $152.3 million in the reported quarter. This was primarily driven by higher shipments across all business segments. Total sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.2%.
Segmental Performance Product Sales:Net revenues in this segment increased 106.1% to $119.5 million from the prior-year quarter’s $57.9 million. Contract Services:The segment’s revenues amounted to $32.9 million in the first quarter, reflecting a decline of 34.9% year over year. Backlog
At the end of the reported quarter, AeroVironment’s total funded backlog was $539.7 million, up 27.3% quarter over quarter.
AeroVironment reported a gross profit that increased 95% year over year to $65.7 million, primarily due to the higher product margin of $32.8 million.
Financial Details
As of Jul 29, 2023, AVAV’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $105.9 million compared with $132.9 million as of Apr 30, 2023.
Cash flow used in operating activities was $17.1 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with cash inflow from operating activities of $15.9 million in the prior-year period.
AeroVironment had long-term debt (net of current maturities) of $118.5 million as of Jul 29, 2023, down from $125.9 million as of Apr 30, 2023.
2024 Guidance
AeroVironment reaffirmed its earnings view for fiscal 2024. The company continues to expect non-GAAP earnings in the range of $2.30-$2.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.79 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s projected view.
AVAV’s revenue guidance now lies in the range of $645-$675 million, up from the prior expectation of $630-$660 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues is pinned at $666.2 million, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
AeroVironment’s non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $117 million and $127 million.
Zacks Rank
AeroVironment currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here . Defense Releases HEICO Corporation’s ( HEI Quick Quote HEI - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 EPS of 77 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 4.1%. The bottom line also improved by 28.3% from the prior-year period’s 60 cents.
The company’s net sales increased 27% year over year to $722.9 million in the reported quarter, primarily driven by an improvement in the commercial aerospace market. Total sales also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $697 million by 3.7%.
Lockheed Martin ( LMT Quick Quote LMT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $6.73 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.43 by 4.7%. The bottom line also improved 6.5% from the year-ago quarter's figure.
Net sales amounted to $16.69 billion in the reported quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.86 billion by 5.3%. The top line rose 8.1% from $15.45 billion in the year-ago quarter.
AAR Corp. ( AIR Quick Quote AIR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 7.8%. Earnings surged 15% from the year-ago quarter.
In the quarter under review, AAR generated net sales worth $553.3 million. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5% and increased 16.5% from the $474.9 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Image: Bigstock
AeroVironment (AVAV) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
AeroVironment(AVAV - Free Report) delivered earnings per share (EPS) of $1 for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents per share by 150%. The company reported a significant improvement from a loss of 8 cents in the prior-year period.
Total Revenues
The company’s net sales increased 40% year over year to $152.3 million in the reported quarter. This was primarily driven by higher shipments across all business segments. Total sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.2%.
AeroVironment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
AeroVironment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AeroVironment, Inc. Quote
Segmental Performance
Product Sales:Net revenues in this segment increased 106.1% to $119.5 million from the prior-year quarter’s $57.9 million.
Contract Services:The segment’s revenues amounted to $32.9 million in the first quarter, reflecting a decline of 34.9% year over year.
Backlog
At the end of the reported quarter, AeroVironment’s total funded backlog was $539.7 million, up 27.3% quarter over quarter.
AeroVironment reported a gross profit that increased 95% year over year to $65.7 million, primarily due to the higher product margin of $32.8 million.
Financial Details
As of Jul 29, 2023, AVAV’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $105.9 million compared with $132.9 million as of Apr 30, 2023.
Cash flow used in operating activities was $17.1 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with cash inflow from operating activities of $15.9 million in the prior-year period.
AeroVironment had long-term debt (net of current maturities) of $118.5 million as of Jul 29, 2023, down from $125.9 million as of Apr 30, 2023.
2024 Guidance
AeroVironment reaffirmed its earnings view for fiscal 2024. The company continues to expect non-GAAP earnings in the range of $2.30-$2.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.79 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s projected view.
AVAV’s revenue guidance now lies in the range of $645-$675 million, up from the prior expectation of $630-$660 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues is pinned at $666.2 million, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
AeroVironment’s non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $117 million and $127 million.
Zacks Rank
AeroVironment currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Defense Releases
HEICO Corporation’s (HEI - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 EPS of 77 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 4.1%. The bottom line also improved by 28.3% from the prior-year period’s 60 cents.
The company’s net sales increased 27% year over year to $722.9 million in the reported quarter, primarily driven by an improvement in the commercial aerospace market. Total sales also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $697 million by 3.7%.
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $6.73 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.43 by 4.7%. The bottom line also improved 6.5% from the year-ago quarter's figure.
Net sales amounted to $16.69 billion in the reported quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.86 billion by 5.3%. The top line rose 8.1% from $15.45 billion in the year-ago quarter.
AAR Corp. (AIR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 7.8%. Earnings surged 15% from the year-ago quarter.
In the quarter under review, AAR generated net sales worth $553.3 million. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5% and increased 16.5% from the $474.9 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.