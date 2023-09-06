We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FLEETCOR (FLT) Stock Gains 31% in Six Months: Here's How
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run over the past six months.
The stock has rallied 30.6% compared with the 7.9% rise of the industry it belongs to and the 13.7% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
What’s Behind the Rally
FLEETCOR’s top line remains healthy, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. Revenues grew 10% organically in the second quarter of 2023, driven by an increase in transaction volumes and new sales growth. Acquisitions completed in 2022 and 2023 contributed around $19 million to the top line in the quarter.
The recent acquisition of U.K.-based cross-border payments provider, Global Reach Group, has strengthened FLEETCOR’s global position as a non-bank cross-border provider by increasing its scale of payments. Another acquisition, Mina, a cloud-based electric vehicle charging software platform, provided FLEETCOR a home-charging software solution for commercial fleets in the U.K.
FLEETCOR has a consistent track record of share repurchases. In 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, the company repurchased shares worth $1.41 billion, $1.36 billion, $849.9 million and $694.9 million, respectively. Such moves not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share.
