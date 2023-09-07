We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EGain (EGAN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
eGain (EGAN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.28, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had lost 15.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.
eGain will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 14, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.72 million, up 0.94% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. eGain is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that eGain has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.45 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.84.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.