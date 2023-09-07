Back to top

Intapp (INTA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Intapp (INTA - Free Report) reported $94.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.3%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was +300.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Intapp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Cloud ARR: $222.30 million compared to the $220.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total ARR: $330.20 million compared to the $327.31 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Recurring Revenues: $80.01 million compared to the $80.62 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- Professional Services: $14.61 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.63 million.
  • Total Recurring Revenues- Subscription license: $12.17 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.93 million.
  • Total Recurring Revenues- SaaS and support: $67.84 million versus $67.69 million estimated by six analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Intapp here>>>

Shares of Intapp have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

