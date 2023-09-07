Back to top

Verint (VRNT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Verint Systems (VRNT - Free Report) reported $210.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.9%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $226.01 million, representing a surprise of -6.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Verint performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Perpetual revenue - non-GAAP: $25.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.1%.
  • Revenue- Professional services revenue - non-GAAP: $23.95 million versus $22.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.
  • Revenue- Support revenue - non-GAAP: $35.39 million compared to the $34.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.4% year over year.
Shares of Verint have returned -10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

