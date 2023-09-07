Back to top

Cantaloupe (CTLP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cantaloupe (CTLP - Free Report) reported $64.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.6%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was -33.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cantaloupe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Margin -Equipment sales: 20.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.7%.
  • Gross Margin -Subscription and transaction fees: 44.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 41.9%.
  • Revenues- Equipment sales: $11.20 million compared to the $8.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees: $52.97 million versus $54.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.
Shares of Cantaloupe have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

