New Strong Sell Stocks for September 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alico, Inc. (ALCO - Free Report) is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) is a retailer of apparels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Dollar General Corporation (DG - Free Report) is a discount retailer of merchandise products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.


