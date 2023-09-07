Eni's (E) Subsidiary Versalis and Flo Group Introduce R-Hybrid

Eni SpA’s ( E Quick Quote E - Free Report) wholly-owned chemical subsidiary Versalis has introduced R-Hybrid — the first-ever vending cup crafted from post-consumer recycled polystyrene — in collaboration with the Flo Group, a renowned brand specializing in tableware and food packaging. This innovation marks a milestone in the realm of food packaging, emphasizing the importance of resource efficiency and recycling within the industry.
R-Hybrid represents a paradigm shift in food packaging, as it pioneers the use of post-consumer recycled polystyrene for the inner layer, while maintaining a functional barrier with virgin polystyrene for the outer layer. This innovative ABA multilayer structure ensures both product quality and safety. By integrating Versalis Revive PS made from mechanically recycled polystyrene, R-Hybrid combines sustainability with performance, setting a new standard for eco-conscious packaging solutions.
The creation of R-Hybrid was made possible through a strategic partnership with Styrenics Circular Solution (SCS), a European association consisting of the entire styrenics polymer supply chain. Together with the Fraunhofer Institute, Europe's premier applied research center, a supply-chain consortium was established. This consortium developed a pioneering protocol for the utilization of recycled PS in food packaging with a functional barrier, validating the entire process from material production to finished product testing.
Erika Simonazzi, marketing manager of the Flo Group, emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating, "The R-Hybrid project is strategic because it finally opens the door to the reuse of polystyrene in food containers and ensures that it retains its original value."
Claudio Bilotti, head of Styrene and Polystyrene Marketing at Versalis, highlighted the company's commitment to sustainability, stating, "Our goal is to produce and market increasingly sustainable products." The Versalis Revive range, derived from mechanically recycled plastics, is a testament to this commitment. These recycled products not only reduce CO2 impact but also contribute to the circular economy by repurposing post-consumer plastics.
By introducing R-Hybrid, the Flo Group and Versalis have taken a significant stride toward reducing the reliance on virgin feedstock without compromising on product quality. This achievement is especially commendable as it contributes to a more sustainable approach to food packaging.
R-Hybrid, a thermoformed product boasting an innovative sandwich-type structure, is poised to replace the Hybrid cup, which revolutionized the vending market in 2022, resulting in a staggering reduction of more than 2,600 tons of CO2 emissions. R-Hybrid, which is set to enter the market at the end of the year, promises to further drive positive environmental impact.
The introduction of R-Hybrid marks a significant event in the food packaging industry, demonstrating the potential for innovative solutions to drive sustainability. This collaborative effort by the Flo Group, Versalis, SCS and the Fraunhofer Institute showcases the power of partnerships in creating meaningful change.
