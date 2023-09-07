Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 7, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • AeroVironment Inc.’s ((AVAV - Free Report) ) shares soared 20.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40.  
  • Ascendis Pharma A/S’s ((ASND - Free Report) ) shares climbed 4.2% after reporting second-quarter 2023 adjusted loss per share of $2.35, below the consensus estimate of loss per share of $2.68.   
  • Shares of HealthEquity Inc. ((HQY - Free Report) ) surged 3.8% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.53, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47.
  • Shares of Photronics Inc. ((PLAB - Free Report) ) tumbled 6.8% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.51, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) - free report >>

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) - free report >>

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) - free report >>

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace biotechnology medical semiconductor