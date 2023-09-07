Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended July 2023, Couchbase, Inc. (BASE - Free Report) reported revenue of $43.14 million, up 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.17, compared to -$0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.23, the EPS surprise was +26.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Couchbase, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR: $180.70 million compared to the $177.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total subscription revenue: $40.95 million compared to the $39.41 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Services: $2.19 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20%.
Shares of Couchbase, Inc. have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

