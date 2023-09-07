Back to top

Image: Bigstock

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) reported $61.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. EPS of -$0.09 for the same period compares to -$0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -14.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $71.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.17, the EPS surprise was +47.06%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how C3.ai, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross margin- Professional services: 87% versus 64.31% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross margin- Subscription: 50% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 71.81%.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $11.01 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $11.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.9%.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $61.35 million versus $60.36 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for C3.ai, Inc. here>>>

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


C3.ai, Inc. (AI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise