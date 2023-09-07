Back to top

ABM Industries (ABM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) reported $2.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88, the EPS surprise was -10.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ABM Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Business & Industry: $1.02 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Revenues- Aviation: $238 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $220.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17%.
  • Revenues- Education: $219.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $213.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing & Distribution: $381.90 million versus $376.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Technical Solutions: $167.90 million compared to the $187.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
  • Operating profit- Business & Industry: $78.90 million compared to the $74.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit- Aviation: $11.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.58 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Manufacturing & Distribution: $38.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.67 million.
  • Operating profit- Technical Solutions: $11.40 million versus $11.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Education: $15.90 million versus $11.81 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of ABM Industries have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

