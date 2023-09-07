Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sprinkler (CXM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Sprinkler (CXM - Free Report) reported $178.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.5%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173.2 million, representing a surprise of +3.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sprinkler performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Margin - Subscription: 83% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 82.23%.
  • Gross Margin - Professional Services: -4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -10.33%.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $163.45 million compared to the $159.21 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional Services: $15.01 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sprinkler here>>>

Shares of Sprinkler have returned +18.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise