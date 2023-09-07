Back to top

Compared to Estimates, UiPath (PATH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

UiPath (PATH - Free Report) reported $287.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.6%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to -$0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $281.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was +200.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UiPath performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR: $1.31 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion.
  • Net New ARR: $59 million compared to the $55.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Licenses: $119.30 million compared to the $118.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Maintenance and support (Subscription services): $160 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $151.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.4%.
  • Revenue- Professional Services and other: $8.01 million compared to the $11.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -42.2% year over year.
Shares of UiPath have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

