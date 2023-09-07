Align Technology's (ALGN) New Feature to Boost Patient Experience

Align Technology, Inc. ( ALGN Quick Quote ALGN - Free Report) recently introduced a new SmartForce feature, attachment-free aligner activation. The new SmartForce attachment-free aligner activation feature, which builds on Align Technology’s foundational biomechanics for clear aligners and its database of Invisalign patients, is expected to aid in minimizing the number of attachments while maintaining predictable treatment outcomes.
The new SmartForce attachment-free aligner activation feature is the latest of Align Technology’s many biomechanical innovations that enhance experiences for patients in Invisalign treatment.
The attachment-free aligner activation feature is built into the Align Digital Platform and is the newest innovation as part of the Align digital workflow. A related update to ClinCheck treatment planning will include Live Update for 3D Controls that includes an attachment-free aligner activation selection.
The introduction of the latest feature is expected to significantly boost Align Technology’s Invisalign sales across the globe.
Significance of the Feature
The SmartForce features, which include optimized attachments that are small tooth-colored shapes attached to teeth, are designed to deliver precise forces when and where needed to achieve more predictable tooth movements. Double attachments are often needed on upper central (front) teeth to achieve desired mesiodistal root movements.
Although optimized attachments are critical for successful Invisalign treatment, with this new release, certain movements are now likely to be achieved using a similar force system via aligner activation. This is expected to reduce the need for double attachments on the centrals. If an attachment is still needed for certain scenarios, aligner activation will be present with a single optimized root control attachment as with other teeth, such as canines and premolars.
Per management, via the innovation, Align Technology is expected to address the needs of doctors and their patients without compromising Invisalign treatment outcomes. Management also added that in cases where attachments are still necessary to ensure the optimal force systems, a single optimized root control attachment with SmartForce aligner activation has been designed to achieve the same movement instead of the more visible double attachment.
Industry Prospects Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global clear aligners market was valued at $3.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $32.4 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 24%. Factors like the increase in the trend of cosmetic dentistry, the rising number of people going for dental aesthetics and the prevalence of malocclusion are expected to drive the market.
Given the market potential, the introduction of the latest feature is likely to significantly solidify Align Technology’s foothold in the niche space.
Recent Developments
This month, Align Technology introduced the Invisalign Palatal Expander System, a modern and innovative direct 3D printed device based on a proprietary and patented technology.
The same month, Align Technology introduced Plan Editor in ClinCheck treatment planning software, a new tool in the Align digital workflow built into the Align Digital Platform.
Also, in September, Align Technology entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Cubicure GmbH. Per management, the acquisition of Cubicure will strengthen Align Technology’s existing intellectual property portfolio and know-how in direct 3D printing of appliances. Integration with Cubicure will also extend and scale Align Technology’s printing, materials and manufacturing capabilities for its 3D-printed product portfolio.
Price Performance
Shares of Align Technology have gained 43.7% in the past year compared with the
Currently, Align Technology carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
A few other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
DaVita Inc., HealthEquity, Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation.
DaVita, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.7%. DVA's earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 21.4%.
DaVita has gained 8.7% against the
industry’s 9.1% decline over the past year.
HealthEquity, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 22%. HQY's earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average of 9.1%.
HealthEquity has gained 6.5% against the
industry’s 7.4% decline over the past year.
Integer Holdings, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. ITGR's earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.4%.
Integer Holdings has gained 29.2% compared with the
industry’s 4.8% rise over the past year.
