Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Reveals 2026 Targets, Stock Down
Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF - Free Report) recently announced its 2026 operating targets. It also confirmed that it coincides with 2024 sell-side performance estimates. Shares of the company dropped 15.4% during trading hours on Sep 6.
2026 Outlook
For 2026, the company expects revenues of $405 million. The company anticipates new studio openings to be 500 in 2026. System-wide sales in 2026 are anticipated to be $2.330 billion. The company expects 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to be at $190 million.
Other Updates
The company announced the selection of VaynerMedia as its global media and creative agency of record, effective Oct 1, 2023. The partnership supports a streamlined and coordinated approach to enhance consumer touchpoints and brand-building efforts.
Under the collaboration, VaynerMedia will create and carry out a thorough and insights-driven marketing and content plan to boost brand awareness, engage new audiences, and optimize marketing spend. It will also provide media, strategic and creative services to support Xponential's international growth. The management is optimistic concerning the partnership.
Apart from this, the company also disclosed a partnership with the corporate wellness platform Gympass. The company is confident that it can reach a new market of potential clients and generate additional studio revenue backed by Gympass coverage of 15,000 corporate customers and two million paid users.
So far this year, shares of the company have declined 16.8% against the industry’s rise of 18.6%.
Xponential Fitness currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
