Lisata (LSTA) Up on Positive Updates for Pancreatic Cancer Study

Lisata Therapeutics ( LSTA Quick Quote LSTA - Free Report) announced a positive outcome from the interim futility analysis of its lead investigational candidate LSTA1 for pancreatic cancer. Shares of the company were up 12% on Sep 06, in response to the news.
The phase IIb ASCEND study is evaluating LSTA1, in a combination study with standard-of-care gemcitabine/nab-p+aclitaxel for patients with first-line, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
The positive outcome of futility analysis was approved by the Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee. This approval means that the ASCEND study will continue as planned without any modifications. The company aims to complete enrollment in the study by the first half of 2024.
Shares of Lisata have plunged 13.9% year to date compared with the
industry’s 12.0% decline. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
LSTA1 is an investigational drug designed to enhance drug delivery to solid tumors by activating a novel uptake pathway, which enables co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to penetrate tumors more effectively.
The candidate is also being evaluated as a combination therapy in multiple early-to-mid-stage studies targeting various cancer indications. It has consistently exhibited positive safety, tolerability, and efficacy outcomes in previous clinical studies, all of which were aimed to improve the administration of standard-of-care chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer.
Last month, LSTA1 received an Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of malignant glioma. The designation provides Lisata with additional market exclusivity and expedited regulatory paths.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Lisata currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the same industry are
ANI Pharmaceuticals ( ANIP Quick Quote ANIP - Free Report) , Annovis Bio ( ANVS Quick Quote ANVS - Free Report) and Corcept Therapeutics ( CORT Quick Quote CORT - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate forANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings has gone up from $3.31 per share to $3.73 for 2023. The bottom-line estimate has increased from $4.32 to $4.35 for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have rallied 60.5% year to date.
ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 91.56%.
In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Annovis Bio has narrowed from a loss of $4.89 per share to a loss of $4.38 for 2023. The bottom-line estimate has narrowed from a loss of $3.18 to $2.77 for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have lost 8.1% year to date.
ANVS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in one, delivering an average surprise of 13.40%.
In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Corcept’s earnings has gone up from 62 cents per share to 78 cents for 2023. The bottom-line estimate has also improved from 61 cents to 83 cents for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have rallied 62.9% year to date.
CORT’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 6.99%.
Image: Bigstock
Lisata (LSTA) Up on Positive Updates for Pancreatic Cancer Study
Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA - Free Report) announced a positive outcome from the interim futility analysis of its lead investigational candidate LSTA1 for pancreatic cancer. Shares of the company were up 12% on Sep 06, in response to the news.
The phase IIb ASCEND study is evaluating LSTA1, in a combination study with standard-of-care gemcitabine/nab-p+aclitaxel for patients with first-line, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
The positive outcome of futility analysis was approved by the Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee. This approval means that the ASCEND study will continue as planned without any modifications. The company aims to complete enrollment in the study by the first half of 2024.
Shares of Lisata have plunged 13.9% year to date compared with the industry’s 12.0% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
LSTA1 is an investigational drug designed to enhance drug delivery to solid tumors by activating a novel uptake pathway, which enables co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to penetrate tumors more effectively.
The candidate is also being evaluated as a combination therapy in multiple early-to-mid-stage studies targeting various cancer indications. It has consistently exhibited positive safety, tolerability, and efficacy outcomes in previous clinical studies, all of which were aimed to improve the administration of standard-of-care chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer.
Last month, LSTA1 received an Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of malignant glioma. The designation provides Lisata with additional market exclusivity and expedited regulatory paths.
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Lisata currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the same industry are ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) , Annovis Bio (ANVS - Free Report) and Corcept Therapeutics (CORT - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate forANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings has gone up from $3.31 per share to $3.73 for 2023. The bottom-line estimate has increased from $4.32 to $4.35 for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have rallied 60.5% year to date.
ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 91.56%.
In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Annovis Bio has narrowed from a loss of $4.89 per share to a loss of $4.38 for 2023. The bottom-line estimate has narrowed from a loss of $3.18 to $2.77 for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have lost 8.1% year to date.
ANVS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in one, delivering an average surprise of 13.40%.
In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Corcept’s earnings has gone up from 62 cents per share to 78 cents for 2023. The bottom-line estimate has also improved from 61 cents to 83 cents for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have rallied 62.9% year to date.
CORT’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 6.99%.