Gilead Sciences (GILD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) closed at $73.94, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.
Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 7.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.76 billion, down 3.94% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.63 per share and revenue of $26.78 billion, which would represent changes of -8.68% and -1.82%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Gilead Sciences has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.2 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.45.
It is also worth noting that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.