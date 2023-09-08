Back to top

DocuSign (DOCU) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) reported $687.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $676.79 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +10.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DocuSign performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Non-GAAP billings: $711.19 million versus $651.05 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $18.32 million versus $16.88 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $669.37 million compared to the $659.93 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Profit: $569.25 million versus $554.68 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Non-GAAP Professional services and other gross profit: -$3.46 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$3.03 million.
Shares of DocuSign have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

