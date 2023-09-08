Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) is a company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) is a lifestyle apparel and accessories company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Now Inc. (DNOW - Free Report) is a distributor of downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and other industrial manufacturing operations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

