Company News for Sep 8, 2023

  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. ((PLAY - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 6.1% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 20243 revenues of $542.1 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $558 million.  
  • GameStop Corp.’s ((GME - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $1,163.8 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,143 million.   
  • Shares of C3.ai Inc. ((AI - Free Report) ) plunged 12.2% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $61.4 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.1%.
  • Shares of UiPath Inc. ((PATH - Free Report) ) soared 11.5% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.09, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03.

