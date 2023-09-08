Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Build-A-Bear (BBW) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Build-A-Bear (BBW - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, BBW broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, BBW has gained 6.1%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider BBW's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on BBW for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today