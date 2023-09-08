We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain IQVIA (IQV) Stock Now
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV - Free Report) is benefiting from a strong healthcare-specific global IT infrastructure as well as an addressable market size.
The company has a long-term expected earnings growth rate of 10.7%.
Factors Favoring IQV
IQVIA’s addressable market size is more than $200 billion and consists of outsourced research and development, real-world evidence and connected health, and technology-enabled clinical and commercial operations markets.
The company aims to expand and penetrate these markets by innovating and improving offerings using its information, advanced analytics, transformative technology and significant domain expertise.
A set of robust capabilities places IQVIA strongly in the life sciences space and positions it to make most of the market opportunities. The company has a strong healthcare-specific global IT infrastructure, analytics-driven clinical development capabilities, a robust real-world solutions ecosystem and a growing set of proprietary clinical and commercial applications that allows it to grow and retain relationships with healthcare stakeholders.
Key Risks
IQVIA’s current ratio at the second-quarter 2023 end was pegged at 0.81, lower than 0.96 reported at the end of the year-ago quarter. A decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term obligations.
Zacks Rank
IQV currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
