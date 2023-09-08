Baker Hughes (BKR) to Supply Equipment for Driftwood Project

Baker Hughes Company ( BKR Quick Quote BKR - Free Report) entered into an agreement with Tellurian Inc. ( TELL Quick Quote TELL - Free Report) to supply refrigerant compression packages for the Driftwood Liquefied Natural Gas (“LNG”) project in Louisiana.
Baker Hughes will supply eight LM6000PF+ gas turbines, main refrigerant compressors and control units for the first phase of the Driftwood LNG project.
Upon completion, Driftwood’s Phase 1 will involve two LNG facilities with a combined export capacity of 11 million tons per year. Baker Hughes’ technology will help Driftwood LNG achieve initial LNG production in 2027.
Driftwood LNG will have the capacity to export up to 27.6 million tons of LNG per annum. Once online, Driftwood LNG is expected to become one of the low-cost LNG production projects globally.
Baker Hughes is expected to complete fabricating the electric-powered integrated compressor line (ICL) packages and other turbomachinery equipment for the Driftwood Pipeline’s Line 200 by early 2024. This marks the first time Baker Hughes would install its ICL decarbonization technology for pipeline compression in North America.
Bechtel Energy is the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for the first phase of the Driftwood LNG terminal. Bechtel completed the piling and compressor foundations for Plant 1 of the Driftwood LNG project.
Tellurian develops low-cost LNG projects. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Notably, the firm expects the development costs for the first phase of its Driftwood LNG export plant to reach $14.5 billion.
Baker Hughes is recognized as an industry leader in the LNG space. BKR expects growth in LNG demand to extend for several years, with a pipeline of international opportunities expanding project visibility out to 2026 and beyond. Notably, BKR’s reliable technology solution will support LNG production in the United States.
Shares of Baker Hughes have outperformed the
