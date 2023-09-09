We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed at $9.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.51% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 4.09% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.
AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, down 35.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $310.17 million, up 75.24% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $417.5 million. These totals would mark changes of -22.51% and -55.59%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.68, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.