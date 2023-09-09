We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Merck's (MRK) Ebola Vaccine Gets Approval for Kids in Europe
Merck (MRK - Free Report) announced that the European Commission has approved its vaccine for Ebola, called Ervebo, for children aged one year and older. Ervebo is now approved for active immunization of individuals one year of age or older to protect against Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) caused by Zaire ebolavirus in children as young as 12 months old. The EC approved Ervebo for adults in Europe in November 2019.
The approval for expanded use in children was expected as of July, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had given a positive opinion recommending approval of the Ebola vaccine for kids.
The FDA approved Ervebo for use in the United States in children aged 12 months and older last month and for adults in December 2019.
Merck’s stock has declined 2.8% this year against an increase of 5.9% for the industry.
EVD is a severe and fatal illness caused by the Ebola virus. It can cause an outbreak which can result in a public health crisis, due to significant morbidity and mortality.
Merck has an agreement with UNICEF to establish a global Ebola vaccine stockpile with Ervebo to support preparedness and response efforts for Zaire ebolavirus outbreaks. Merck has already delivered 500,000 doses of the licensed vaccine to the stockpile.
Another company that has made an Ebola vaccine is J&J (JNJ - Free Report) . The European Commission approved J&J’s two-dose vaccine regimen for preventing Ebola caused by the Zaire strain in 2020. The Ebola vaccine was developed using Janssen’s AdVac technology. J&J’s Ebola vaccine is not yet approved in the United States.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Merck has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Merck & Co., Inc. Price and Consensus
Merck & Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Merck & Co., Inc. Quote
